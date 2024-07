Turkish president receives credentials from new ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received letters of credentials of new ambassadors from Bahrain, Guatemala, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

Erdoğan welcomed Bahrain's Bassam Ahmed Marzooq, Guatemala's Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos, Bosnia and Herzergovina's Mirsada Colakovic and Serbia's Aca Jovanovic at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Souvenir photos were also taken with the new envoys.