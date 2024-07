Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Thursday Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek accompanied Erdoğan in the closed-door meeting.

Further details were not immediately available.