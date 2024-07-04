Turkish, Belarusian presidents stress peace in Ukraine, discuss broader regional, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Kazakh capital Astana, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Thursday.

The talks focused on bilateral relations, the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia war, and broader regional and global issues.

Erdoğan stressed the need to take decisive steps to end the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, expressing hope that a strong peace framework could put an end to the war.

He reiterated Türkiye's commitment to pursuing peace and pledged to continue sincere talks with both parties involved in the conflict.

The Turkish president arrived in Astana on Wednesday to attend the 24th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.