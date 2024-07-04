Turkish soldier, 2 PKK terrorists killed during clash in northern Iraq

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday that two PKK terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in northern Iraq, though one soldier was also killed.

Specialist Sergeant Cebrail Acar was "martyred at Operation Claw-Lock" zone during a clash with members of the terrorist organization PKK, and two terrorists were neutralized during the engagement, the ministry said in a statement.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon our esteemed martyr, who has caused us deep sorrow and grief, and we extend our condolences and patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation," it said.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also extended their condolences to the sergeant's family in separate messages.