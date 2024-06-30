Restaurant explosion leaves several dead, dozens injured in Izmir

 Contact Us
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on Sunday that a blast at a restaurant in İzmir's Torbalı district claimed the lives of 4 individuals and left 35 others wounded.

Published June 30,2024
(AA Photo)

An explosion occurred at a restaurant in the Torbalı district of Izmir, resulting in the deaths of 4 people and injuries to 35 others, as announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The explosion, which happened in a restaurant in Ayrancılar Neighborhood for reasons yet to be determined, has left the community in shock.

Emergency services, including medical, fire, and police teams, were dispatched to the scene upon reports from locals. The fire caused by the explosion, suspected to be natural gas-related, was extinguished by the fire department.

Medical teams confirmed that 3 people died at the scene, while over 20 others were injured. One of the injured, transported to the hospital, unfortunately did not survive despite medical efforts.

Police have implemented extensive security measures around the restaurant where the explosion occurred. The blast also caused damage to several nearby buildings.