Restaurant explosion leaves several dead, dozens injured in Izmir

An explosion occurred at a restaurant in the Torbalı district of Izmir, resulting in the deaths of 4 people and injuries to 35 others, as announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The explosion, which happened in a restaurant in Ayrancılar Neighborhood for reasons yet to be determined, has left the community in shock.

Emergency services, including medical, fire, and police teams, were dispatched to the scene upon reports from locals. The fire caused by the explosion, suspected to be natural gas-related, was extinguished by the fire department.

Medical teams confirmed that 3 people died at the scene, while over 20 others were injured. One of the injured, transported to the hospital, unfortunately did not survive despite medical efforts.

Police have implemented extensive security measures around the restaurant where the explosion occurred. The blast also caused damage to several nearby buildings.


















