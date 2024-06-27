Türkiye, Germany discuss enhanced cooperation

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and his German counterpart Nancy Faeser met in Berlin on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting focused on the fight against terrorism, organized crime, and security, according to a joint press statement.

The two also discussed stepping up efforts against migrant smuggling.

They also discussed the new German citizenship law and its application procedures for Turkish citizens, as well as improving the visa process for Turks visiting Germany.

Both agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation and communication at the working level between their ministries.

The new German citizenship law, passed in January, allows immigrants to hold dual citizenship or multiple nationalities, which was not possible till now, for many of those coming from outside the European Union.