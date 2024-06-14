Mossad spy explains everything in his testimony! Targets photographed and their photos sent to Mossad

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization MIT, which exposed numerous collaborators involved in Mossad's espionage activities in Türkiye, also dismantled Mossad's cell in Europe.



In his testimony, Ahmet Ersin Tumlucalı, the leader of the spy network and owner of an insurance company, explained in detail how he tracked Mossad's targets.

EIGHT OUT OF NINE MEMBERS OF THE SPY NETWORK CAPTURED IN ISTANBUL

Eight members of the nine-person spy network were captured in Istanbul last April in an operation coordinated by the Counterintelligence Department of the Istanbul MIT Regional Directorate.

Six of the suspects, led by insurance company owner Ahmet Ersin Tumlucalı, were arrested for "obtaining state secrets for political or military espionage purposes." Two suspects were released under judicial control. Ahmet Ersin Tumlucalı, the leader of the spy network that had conducted espionage activities for Mossad for nine years in Germany, Türkiye, and Georgia, detailed in his testimony how he met Mossad officials and carried out the operations.

APPROACHED WITH A RESEARCH PROPOSAL

Tumlucalı stated that he rented an office in 2006 to establish an insurance company and sent emails to about a thousand different companies. One of these companies responded, Tumlucalı said, "This company offered me a job to conduct research. The company operating abroad was called Axom Germany GMBH. They tasked us with finding a missing truck."

"After solving this case in a short period, the company expressed interest in doing business in Türkiye and offered me to join them as a franchise," he said.

LIVE TARGET TRACKING ON THE PLANE

According to his testimony, one of Mossad's targets to be tracked was a Lebanese individual traveling from Lebanon to Istanbul. Tumlucalı was tasked with flying to Lebanon, boarding the same plane to Istanbul as the target, and photographing the target's movements in Istanbul.

Following this order, Tumlucalı first flew to Lebanon. Then, to track the target, he boarded the plane returning to Türkiye. On the plane, he took a photo of the target and sent it instantly to Jörg, receiving confirmation that he had the right person. Upon landing in Istanbul, he began following the target with his friend Fuzuli Şimşek. They tracked the target to a residential complex but could not determine the exact address. Subsequently, Mossad instructed him to terminate the surveillance.







