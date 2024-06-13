Türkiye: Contracts have been signed for F-16 procurement from U.S.

On Thursday, it was reported that contracts for the purchase of F-16s requested by Türkiye from the U.S. were signed. The details are currently being worked out through negotiations between the respective delegations.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, the following statements were made regarding the current status of the F-16 procurement process from the United States and the so-called local elections that the terrorist organization PKK announced and then postponed in northern Syria:

''(Regarding the current status of F-16 procurement from the U.S.) Contracts have been signed. Details are being worked out through negotiations between the respective delegations. Details will be shared with the public after decisions are made on them.''

PKK'S SO-CALLED ELECTIONS IN SYRIA



Ministry sources stated the following regarding the so-called local elections that the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG/SDG announced and then postponed in northern Syria:

''Our President and Minister had previously warned against holding these elections. We had warned that these so-called elections should be completely canceled, not just postponed. These so-called elections planned by the terrorist organization are contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and Syria's territorial integrity. We reiterate our call for their complete cancellation, not just postponement.''













