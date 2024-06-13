President Erdoğan: Genocide in Gaza is heartbreaking

Reacting to Israel's inhumane attacks on Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "The genocide that has been ongoing for 250 days is breaking everyone's hearts." Erdoğan acknowledged Spain's consistent stance on the Gaza issue since day one, saying: "I commend Spain's position on behalf of my nation."



Key Points from President Erdoğan's Speech:



"Our potential gives us the courage to move forward. Türkiye is the center of attraction in our region. Solidarity and cooperation are of vital importance. We aspire to further develop our economic and trade relations with a win-win approach. We should allow new partnerships. As politicians, our duty is to pave the way for the business world. Relationships between our banks and financial and investment institutions are getting stronger. We must establish innovative and strategic partnerships, moving beyond the perception of competition in trade and investment."

"THE GENOCIDE IN GAZA IS HEARTBREAKING"



"The genocide in Gaza is heartbreaking. The genocide that has been ongoing for 250 days is breaking everyone's hearts. I commend Spain's position on behalf of my nation. Mr. Sanchez has acted consistently from the very beginning. The reckless actions of the Israeli administration, despite all calls, are also fueling antisemitism worldwide. Countries with a conscience cannot accept this massacre." said Erdoğan.

The Turkish president took aim at what he called Israel's "spoiled attitude," saying that the country's government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "responds to calls for a cease-fire by shedding blood."

"No country with a conscience can accept this," said Erdoğan.

He also touched upon Türkiye's relations with the EU.

"The failure to update the Customs Union and strict visa applications imposed on our businesspeople prevent the full use of our common potential with the bloc," he said.



















