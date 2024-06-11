Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Chinese counterparts in Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of a two-day BRICS foreign ministers summit held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, on the margins of the BRICS+ session, in Nizhny Novgorod," the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Tuesday.

Hakan Fidan also met Tuesday with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the meeting of the BRICS nations-originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates having joined this January.