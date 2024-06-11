Turkish airports host 82M passengers in January-May period

Turkish airports have hosted 82 million passengers in the first five months of this year, the country's transport and infrastructure minister said on Tuesday.

The total number of passengers was up 12.7% compared to the same period last year, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a statement, citing State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI) data.

Some 37.1 million passengers took domestic flights, up 11.1% year-on-year, and 44.9 million passengers took international flights, 12.7% above the last year's figure, during the five-month period.

The cargo traffic reached 1.7 million tons in the same period, the minister said.

Istanbul Airport hosted 31 million passengers in the five-month period, up 8% on an annual basis, and 207,800 planes, 5% more than last year's figure.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Türkiye's second-busiest airport in Istanbul's Anatolian side, welcomed 16.2 million passengers in the same period, 20% above the last year's figure, and 96,700 planes, up 10% year-on-year.

MAY FIGURES SHOW 7.5% SURGE IN NUMBER OF PASSENGERS



In May, Turkish airports welcomed 20.2 million passengers, a surge of 7.5% on an annual basis, and served 200,600 planes, up 8.4%, including overpasses, with cargo traffic reaching 404,700 tons.

Istanbul Airport saw 6.7 million passengers with 44,700 planes, up 3% and 2%, respectively.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport hosted 3.4 million passengers with 20,200 planes in May.