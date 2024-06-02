Building collapse leaves one dead, several others injured in Istanbul

A building collapsed in the Kartaltepe neighborhood of Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, for reasons yet to be determined. Firefighters, medical personnel, and police teams were dispatched to the scene. One person died, and eight people were rescued with injuries. It has been confirmed that no one remains trapped under the debris.

The three-story building collapsed for an unknown reason.





Upon notification, a large number of fire brigade, medical, police, and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) teams were sent to the scene.

It was reported that one person managed to escape the rubble on their own and provided information to the teams about others who were inside.





Istanbul Governor Davut Gül inspected the site and received updates from the teams.

The Istanbul Governorship made the following statement regarding the collapsed building: "The last person trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building in Küçükçekmece has been rescued with injuries. One person lost their life, and eight people were injured. Currently, no individuals remain trapped in the rubble, and search and rescue teams are continuing their work by listening for any sounds."





The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) provided the following information about the incident: "AFAD, Fire Department, 112 Emergency, UMKE (National Medical Rescue Team), and Police units quickly dispatched 412 personnel, 77 vehicles, and 15 ambulances to the scene.







Eight of our citizens have been rescued from the rubble and were sent to the hospital after initial treatment. One citizen's body has been recovered. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our teams continue their search and rescue operations. We are monitoring developments."







