TURKISH FIRST LADYS ZERO WASTE PROJECT RECEIVES AWARD IN PORTUGAL

The Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly (PAM) awarded Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan's "Zero Waste" project on Thursday for its contributions to prosperity in the European-Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

Mehmet Özhaseki, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, accepted the award on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan at a ceremony held in Portugal.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the award was granted to the Zero Waste project.

Özhaseki received the award from PAM Secretary-General Sergio Piazzi at a ceremony in the Forum Braga Conference Hall.

In his speech, Özhaseki expressed Türkiye's satisfaction in being part of the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly and contributing to its efforts.

He highlighted that the Zero Waste Movement has become a globally admired environmental initiative and economic model.

Emphasizing the movement's dual benefits of environmental protection and waste prevention, he said: "We are transforming waste from all areas of our lives into economic value. Through waste collection, we have achieved an economic gain of 185 billion Turkish lira ($5.74 billion) and saved 498 million trees. Our Zero Waste Blue initiative, aimed at combating marine pollution, has recycled 7.8 million tons of plastic waste."