Türkiye does not want NATO to 'take part' in Ukraine war: FM Fidan

Türkiye's foreign minister said Friday his country does not want NATO to "take part" in the Ukraine war although it supports ongoing military aid to Kyiv.

"We support the continuation of aid to Ukraine and Ukraine's capacity for dissuasion (against Russia), but we do not want NATO to take part in this war," Hakan Fidan said after an informal meeting of NATO member foreign ministers in Prague.