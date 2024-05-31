Biden: Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal to end Gaza war

 Contact Us
US President Joe Biden announced Friday that Israel has offered a "roadmap" to a full ceasefire in the Middle East ally's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, including a troop withdrawal and release of hostages. "Here's what it would include: a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for (the) release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners," Biden said in a speech from the White House.

Published May 31,2024
US President Joe Biden said Friday that Israel has presented Hamas with a three-phase deal that would end all hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and release hostages that continue to be held in the coastal enclave.

The president appealed to Hamas to accept the deal, and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stave off pressure from members of his governing coalition who are opposed to the plan.

"Hamas no longer is capable of carrying out another October 7, which is one of Israel's main objective in this war, and quite frankly a righteous one," the president said in brief remarks delivered from the White House, referring to the Hamas-led cross-border attack that precipitated Israel's current war.

"I know there are those in Israel who will not agree with this plan and will call for the war to continue indefinitely. Some are even in the government coalition, and they've made it clear they want to occupy Gaza. They want to keep fighting for years, and the hostages are not a priority to them. Well I've urged the leadership in Israel to stand behind this deal despite whatever pressure comes," he said.

The first phase, which Biden said would last for six weeks, would include what he called a "a full and complete cease-fire," and the withdrawal of Israeli forces "from all populated areas of Gaza." An unspecified number of hostages would also be released during this period, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, which Biden said would number in the hundreds.