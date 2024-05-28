Dignity of humanity 'destroyed' in Gaza, Turkish health minister tells World Health Assembly

The Turkish health minister on Tuesday said the dignity of humanity "is being destroyed" in Gaza amid ongoing attacks not only on civilians but also on health facilities.

Addressing a World Health Assembly (WHA) session in Geneva, Fahrettin Koca said that as the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, "all human dignity on this earth is under threat."

"In Gaza, the dignity of humanity is being destroyed in front of all of our eyes, stomp by stomp," Koca said.

"It has been seen that countries that claim to be developed are very backward in human values. They preferred to keep silence while children and babies were slaughtered with the most primitive methods," he said, adding: "The so-called advanced democracies turned a deaf ear to the voices of societies."

"We are all prisoners of this black and dark history," he said.

Regarding the attacks against health facilities, he underscored that there could be "no legitimate reason" to bomb a hospital, and humanity should be loud against such attacks.

"Unless this tragedy ends, there is no guarantee that any human being will be able to protect their dignity tomorrow," the minister said.

"What are we waiting for? This entire hall, all of us, all of humanity, by remaining silent, we are complicit in the crime. Humanity must stop bowing to the powerful and stand up for its dignity," Koca said.

The annual WHA began on Monday and will continue until June 1 under the theme of All for Health, Health for All at the UN office in Geneva. It is being attended by delegations from all WHO member states, NGOs, and prominent individuals.

Israel has killed nearly 36,100 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.