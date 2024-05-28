Spanish premier sees 'strengthened ties' with Türkiye ahead of Madrid summit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday the upcoming Intergovernmental Summit which is scheduled to take place in Madrid next June.

"I have just spoken with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with whom I have analyzed the upcoming Intergovernmental Summit that both countries will hold in Madrid next June," said Pedro Sanchez on X after a phone conversation with Erdoğan.

This summit is seen as a key indicator of the deepening and "strengthening relations" between Spain and Türkiye, according to Sanchez.

The leaders also explored broader geopolitical issues during their conversation.

Sanchez stated that a critical topic was Spain's "recognition of the State of Palestine" and the ongoing quest for "a peace agreement that would bring a definitive end to the violence" in the region.

This dialogue between Sanchez and Erdoğan marks another step in the robust partnership between Spain and Türkiye, highlighting their shared goals and collaborative efforts on both bilateral and international fronts.

The upcoming summit is expected to further solidify this relationship and address various issues of mutual interest.