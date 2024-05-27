Türkiye rescues 37 irregular migrants off coast of Izmir

 Contact Us
Published May 27,2024
The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 37 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province and detained 29 others.

According to a statement Sunday on the Coast Guard Command's website, a rubber boat with migrants on board off the coast of Karaburun district drifted due to engine failure, prompting a distress call and the dispatch of a team to the area.

A total of 30 irregular migrants, including four children, were rescued.

In Cesme district, a Coast Guard boat rescued seven irregular migrants from a life raft pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Urla district, a group of irregular migrants was detected aboard a rubber boat.

Upon its interception by Coast Guard teams, 29 irregular migrants, including eight children, were apprehended.

The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.