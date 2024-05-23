TÜRKIYES INTERNATIONAL RESERVES UP BY $4.7B TO $139.1B LAST WEEK

Türkiye's international reserves up by $4.7B to $139.1B last week

The total international reserves of the Turkish Central Bank increased by $4.7 billion to $139.12 billion last week, on a weekly basis, the highest since January.

Foreign exchange reserves went up by $4.35 billion to $78.55 billion, while gold reserves rose by $377 million to $60.6 billion over the same period, the bank said on Thursday.

During the last seven months, the increase in reserves exceeded $50 billion.

Reserves were at $141 billion at the end of last year, and $98.5 billion in May 2023.