Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone and Hakurk regions in northern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

"We will continue to destroy terrorist nests," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.