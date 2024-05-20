TURKISH OFFICIALS OFFER CONDOLENCES TO IRANIAN PEOPLE OVER PRESIDENTS DEATH

Turkish officials on Monday expressed their condolences to the people of Iran over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior government officials in a helicopter crash.

Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials died as the aircraft they were onboard went down in the mountainous East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon.

"I wish God's mercy on Iranian President Ibrahim Reisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions, who lost their lives as a result of the helicopter crash," Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said, offering condolences to their families and the Iranian people.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also wished God's mercy upon Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and others who lost their lives in the accident. "I offer my sympathies to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran and to the families of the deceased," Altun said on X.

Türkiye's parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also echoed the sentiments and extended his sympathies.