Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said terrorists were detected in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).