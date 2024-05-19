DOZENS INJURED, 10 DETAINED AFTER CLASH IN KYRGYZSTANS CAPITAL

At least 29 people were injured in a clash Friday night in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, the country's Health Ministry said Saturday.

"On the night of May 17-18, 29 people turned to ambulance crews for medical help. 15 people were taken to the emergency and the national hospitals, the rest were treated on the spot," a ministry statement said.

The ministry said that one of the victims is a Pakistani citizen who is diagnosed with a fractured jaw and is prepared for surgery.

Tensions have been brewing between local and international students in the capital after a brawl earlier this week. Things turned ugly on Friday night when dozens of people gathered outside student hostels in Bishkek.

Police squads arrived at the scene and detained about 10 people, including three foreigners. A criminal case was also opened.

The Kyrgyz government condemned what it called "attempts to provoke violence and riots on interethnic grounds due to the dissemination of untrue information on social networks, and also refutes false reports by the international press about alleged murders and violence against foreign students."

Law enforcement agencies are thoroughly investigating all the circumstances of the incident, and all the perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice, said a government statement.

"The authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic have taken all necessary measures to ensure security, maintain peace and stability. Our law enforcement forces will resolutely stop any attempts to disrupt public order," it said.

- Pakistan lodges diplomatic protest

Pakistan lodged a diplomatic protest with the central Asian country and demanded that the safety of Pakistani students be ensured.

Following the outcry over reports of violence, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Kyrgyz Embassy's Charge d'affaires Melis Moldaliev over the issue.

The Kyrgyz diplomat was conveyed "deep concerns" of the Pakistan government about the reports, a ministry statement said.

Pakistan's Ambassador in Bishkek Hassan Zaigham also met Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz over the issue.

Zaigham "strongly raised the concerns of Pakistani nationals particularly the large number of affected Pakistani students and their families," according to the statement.

Kyrgyz authorities "controlled the situation which is now back to normal," Almaz told the Pakistani envoy.

He added that Kyrgyz police was "providing security to all the hostels and the matter is being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz President."

Almaz assured the Pakistani ambassador that Kyrgyzstan "would take legal action against the perpetrators" of the attack.