In his message issued on the occasion of May 19th, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "This date has been the spark of the spirit of independence and future rising from every corner of our country against enemy occupation. The spirit of May 19th is the greatest asset, the greatest capital of this nation. The meaning of standing against hardships and fighting together with determination, faith, and perseverance is hidden in this spirit."

Highlights from Erdoğan's speech:

"THE SPARK OF THE SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE AND FUTURE"



"My Dear Nation, Dear Youth,

May 19, 1919, which began exactly 105 years ago in Samsun and crowned our National Struggle with victory, is the date when the first brick was laid in the construction of a strong Türkiye. This date has been the spark of the spirit of independence and future rising from every corner of our country against enemy occupation."

"THE GREATEST ASSET, THE GREATEST CAPITAL OF THIS NATION"



"In the continuation of this process, where our nation demonstrated its resistance against captivity and initiated a comprehensive struggle for existence, the battle for survival embodied by the cries of either independence or death began. The torch of independence lit in Samsun spread to all of Anatolia through Amasya, Erzurum, Sivas, and then Ankara. The spirit of May 19th is the greatest asset, the greatest capital of this nation. The meaning of standing against hardships and fighting together with determination, faith, and perseverance is hidden in this spirit."

EMPHASIS ON THE 'CENTURY OF TÜRKİYE'



"Despite all kinds of pressure and provocations our country faces, we can only continue our struggle for accelerated development, growth, and strengthening by embracing the spirit, essence, principles, ideals, and goals of May 19th. As the pioneers of the New Century of Türkiye, you should uphold such awareness and self-confidence, protect your history and present, bond with each other, and develop your brotherhood. I congratulate our youth and our esteemed nation on May 19th, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and once again, I respectfully commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal and all the heroes of our War of Independence."

















