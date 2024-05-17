Türkiye appoints new deputy foreign ministers

Türkiye has appointed three new deputy foreign ministers, according to a decision published early Friday in the Official Gazette.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the appointment decision of Nuh Yılmaz, who was serving as chief Foreign Ministry adviser.

Yılmaz also served at the National Intelligence Organization for 10 years in various capacities, including press adviser and head of its analysis department.

In 2008-2011, Yılmaz served as founding director of the Washington office of the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think tank.

He has taught at various universities in Türkiye, Canada, and the U.S.

Ayşe Berris Ekinci, who served as Türkiye's ambassador to Cuba between 2016 to 2021, and Burhanettin Duran, SETA's general coordinator, were also approved as new deputy foreign ministers.