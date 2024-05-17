Death toll from building collapse in South Africa reaches 33 as rescue operation ends

The death toll from a building collapse in South Africa reached 33 as a search and rescue operation ended on Friday, officials announced.

The under-construction building collapsed in the coastal city of George last Monday, trapping over 60 construction workers on the site.

According to a statement from the George Municipality, 29 people have so far been rescued, and 33 bodies recovered. Ten people are currently hospitalized and 19 have been discharged.

Those who died included citizens of South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and two unknown nationalities.

The statement said repatriations of bodies are being undertaken by the consulates of the affected countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the accident site on Thursday and was briefed about the tragedy.

The building site is now classified as a crime scene and has officially been handed over to authorities for a formal investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.