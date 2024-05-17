Turkish, Kazakh leaders discuss global, regional issues in phone call

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday discussed global and regional issues in a phone call.

"President Erdoğan stated that they aimed to bring new dimensions to the relationship between the two countries in the upcoming period," the country's Communications Directorate said on X.

The Turkish president also expressed satisfaction with the start of the rehabilitation process following Kazakhstan's flood disaster, saying Ankara is always willing to provide assistance.

Erdoğan also extended birthday greetings to Tokayev.