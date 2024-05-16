TÜRKIYES FIRST LADY DISCUSSES CANCER COLLABORATION WITH SIERRA LEONE COUNTERPART

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met with her Sierra Leone counterpart Fatima Maada Bio in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting was part of a high-level regional seminar on Promoting Cancer Awareness and Advocacy Programs in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) African member states.

Bio said they had established a hospital in Nigeria inspired by Emine Erdoğan and had named the gynecology department of the hospital after her, according to sources close to the meeting.

Bio also said the spouses of all African leaders take inspiration from Emine Erdoğan.

In a post on X, Emine Erdoğan described their meeting as fruitful.

"We exchanged views on our common goals and efforts in this regard. We are on the same page regarding the critical importance of collaboration in the fight against cancer. We agree to walk together for healthier and more resilient societies," she said.

















