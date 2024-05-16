Türkiye fines Google over not fulfilling its obligations on hotel search

The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 10, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Turkish Competition Board on Thursday fined Google for not fulfilling obligations in accordance with the decision on local search services in terms of hotel inquiries.

"Starting from April 15, Google will be subject to an administrative fine of five ten thousandths of its 2023 revenues for each day until it fulfills its obligations," the competition authority said.

In 2021, Google was fined 296 million Turkish liras ($36.6 million) for violating the country's competition law by complicating organic search results in the content services market by prominently placing text ads at the top of its general search results, excluding its competitors.