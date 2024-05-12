Türkiye conveys condolences to Afghanistan flood victims

Afghan men clear mud from a house following flash floods after heavy rainfall at a village in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province on May 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued condolences Saturday for those killed in floods in Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the flash floods in Afghanistan," it wrote on X, expressing condolences to "the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan."

Severe floods are wreaking havoc across Afghanistan, particularly affecting provinces like Badghis, Ghor, Badakhshan and Herat.

Concerns are mounting because of rising casualties as emergency aid operations are launched.

The floods, triggered by melting snowfall and exacerbated by poor infrastructure and heavy rainfall, result in significant loss of life and property damage annually.

The death toll in Baghlan province alone has surpassed 300.