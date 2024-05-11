Türkiye’s vice president welcomes UN’s resolution to reconsider Palestine’s membership bid

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz welcomed a UN General Assembly's resolution Friday that allows Palestine more rights and reconsiders its membership bid.

"We see the adoption of the resolution calling for the reconsideration of Palestine's UN membership at the UN General Assembly, along with granting additional rights to Palestine as an observer state, as a significant message of support," Yılmaz said on X.

He added that the adoption of the resolution with 143 "yes" votes in the 193-member General Assembly is "a significant response to the crimes Israel has committed in Palestinian territories since Oct.7."

He also welcomed the global community's "overwhelming support" for the freedom of the Palestinians.

Yılmaz reiterated that Ankara will stand by the Palestine cause and its "Palestinian brothers."

He said the only solution for lasting peace is "the acceptance of a viable, independent, and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem," urging countries all around the world to recognize the state of Palestine.

"As Türkiye, just like in history, today we will continue to stand alongside fair peace and be the voice of the oppressed," he added.

RESOLUTION EXPANDS RIGHTS OF PALESTINE



The resolution adopted at the UN General Assembly on Palestine expands the rights of Palestine, which holds "observer" status.

Calling for certain arrangements to be made to allow Palestine's participation in General Assembly sessions, it also urges Palestine to participate in meetings organized by UN bodies and UN conferences.

On the other hand, Palestine will not be able to participate in General Assembly votes and nominate candidates for UN bodies.

Meanwhile, efforts by Palestine for full membership in the UN and recognition by more states are underway.

The recognition of a country by other states and its full membership in the UN carry different implications.

While there is no obligation for other states to recognize a state that becomes a full member of the UN, a state recognized by other states may not necessarily be a UN member.

Currently, 139 out of the 193 UN member states, recognize Palestine as a state.