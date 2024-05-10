Turkish parliament speaker holds talks with Cuban leaders in Havana

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa in the capital Havana on Thursday.

During his meeting with Vales Mesa at Revolution Palace, Kurtulmuş engaged in discussions on bilateral relations and global and regional issues.

He expressed Türkiye's emphasis on developing relations with all regions in line with its humanitarian foreign policy approach, stating the desire to enhance relations with Cuba in all areas.

The meeting also addressed Israel's war on Gaza, with Kurtulmuş appreciating Cuba's solidarity with Palestine, highlighting the importance of joint action to establish a new, fair world system that advocates for sovereign equality among nations.

Later, Kurtulmuş met with Prime Minister Cruz.

During the meeting, he noted the positive interest of Turkish companies in Cuba and their efforts to expand their activities in the country.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation that impacts the lives of the Cuban people, saying that Türkiye will continue to support economic development projects in Cuba through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

























