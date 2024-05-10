Istanbul hosted approximately 3.8 million foreign visitors in 3 months

According to a written statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of foreign visitors to Istanbul increased by 8.22% compared to the same period of the previous year.

More than half of the 7,042,850 foreign visitors to Türkiye in the first 3 months were hosted in Istanbul.

In March, Istanbul saw a 8.49% increase from the same month last year, with 1,309,200 foreign visitors choosing the city.

In March, the highest number of foreign visitors to Istanbul came from the Russian Federation with 163,548 people, followed by Iran with 121,194 people, Germany with 115,563 people, and the United Kingdom with 57,097 people. The United States followed with 55,940 people, France with 40,828 people, and Italy with 35,446 people.

In terms of visitors from Arab countries in March, Algeria ranked first, followed by Iraq, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, Jordan, and Tunisia followed Saudi Arabia.

Most visitors arrived in Istanbul via Istanbul Airport

In March, foreign visitors to Istanbul mainly entered the city through Istanbul Airport.

In March, Istanbul Airport was preferred by 918,036 foreign visitors. Istanbul Airport accounted for 70.55% of the total number of foreign visitors arriving in Istanbul by air in March.

On the other hand, Sabiha Gökçen Airport saw 382,096 foreign visitors entering in March, constituting 29.37% of the foreign visitors arriving in Istanbul by air.

The number of foreign visitors to Istanbul by air in March increased by 8.83% compared to the same month in 2023, reaching 1,301,194.

February occupancy rate was 45.67%

According to the latest accommodation statistics published by the Ministry, the number of arrivals at ministry-certified facilities in February of this year was 1,003,842.

While 2,205,835 stays were recorded in these facilities, the average length of stay was 2.20 days.

The occupancy rate of accommodation facilities in Istanbul in February was 45.67%.