IRREGULAR MIGRANT CHILDS BODY RECOVERED AFTER SEA ACCIDENT IN AEGEAN SEA

The body of an irregular migrant child who fell from a rubber boat and was lost at sea in the Karaburun district of Izmir has been recovered, authorities said Thursday.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command reported the child's body was found Wednesday.

It noted that after procedures, the body will be buried.

A distress call was made April 25 from a rubber boat off the coast of Izmir, and 15 irregular migrants on board were rescued.

Following testimonies of the rescued individuals indicating that four people were lost at sea, search and rescue operations were initiated.

A Coast Guard helicopter and two Coast Guard boats dispatched to the area had previously rescued three more irregular migrants, including a child, from the water.

Search and rescue operations were initiated for one irregular migrant who was presumed to be missing.

























