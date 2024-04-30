Turkish parliament speaker urges politicians to support pro-Palestinian protests

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Tuesday called on politicians all around the world to support growing pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel's offensive on Gaza.

Meeting with Cristina Reyes, head of the Andean Parliament-which includes members from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile-Kurtulmuş highlighted the importance of strengthening global movements opposing Israel's attack on Gaza.

Kurtulmuş and Reyes also discussed the importance of a fair and lasting peace process in the region, in addition to exploring various opportunities for cooperation in different fields, and inter-country and inter-parliamentary relations.

Stating that Israel flouts decisions of the UN and the International Court of Justice and continues to attack Gaza every day, Kurtulmuş underlined that Israel has undermined the international system. He urged that the system be changed.

Expressing satisfaction at hosting Reyes in theTurkish parliament, Kurtulmuş stressed Ankara's desire to further develop relations with Andean region countries.

Saying that Türkiye boosted its diplomatic relations with all regions of the world, especially recently, Kurtulmuş said that the country has developed cooperation opportunities and areas, especially with cultural diplomacy institutions.

Noting Türkiye's role in the integration process of the parliament formed by Andes region countries, Reyes underlined the importance of the development of cooperation in all fields between the two sides.







