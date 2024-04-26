TÜRKIYES AKSA ENERGY TO BUILD GAS PLANT IN KAZAKHSTAN

Türkiye's Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. (Aksa Energy) and a Kazakhstan governate have signed a non-binding deal to establish a natural gas combined cycle power plant in the country, according to a statement posted on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform on Friday.

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Turkish company and the Shymkent Governorate in Kazakhstan covers the development of a plant of 500 megawatts in capacity.

Aksa Energy boasts three natural gas combined cycle power plants in neighboring Uzbekistan, and this MoU marks the expansion of its footprint in Asia.