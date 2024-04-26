 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye's Aksa Energy to build gas plant in Kazakhstan

Türkiye's Aksa Energy to build gas plant in Kazakhstan

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 26,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYES AKSA ENERGY TO BUILD GAS PLANT IN KAZAKHSTAN

Türkiye's Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. (Aksa Energy) and a Kazakhstan governate have signed a non-binding deal to establish a natural gas combined cycle power plant in the country, according to a statement posted on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform on Friday.

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Turkish company and the Shymkent Governorate in Kazakhstan covers the development of a plant of 500 megawatts in capacity.

Aksa Energy boasts three natural gas combined cycle power plants in neighboring Uzbekistan, and this MoU marks the expansion of its footprint in Asia.