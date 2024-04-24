GERMAN PRESIDENT STEINMEIER PAYS VISIT TO MAUSOLEUM OF TÜRKIYES FOUNDER

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday paid his respects to Türkiye's founding father in the capital Ankara on the final day of an official visit to the country, marking a century of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Accompanied by a delegation of German officials, Steinmeier laid a wreath at Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's mausoleum, known as Anıtkabir, later signing the special book of the memorial.

"As the President of Germany, it is a great honor for me to visit the Republic of Türkiye and to pay my deep respects to the founder of this state, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. His vision of Europe laid the foundation for the deep friendship between Germany and the Republic of Türkiye over the past 100 years.

"Our peoples feel a sincere connection shaped by the many stories of brave men and women seeking a better life or protection in each other's countries. Today, millions of people of Turkish origin enrich and shape my country. This treasure of connections is the cornerstone for further enhancing our relations," he wrote in the book.

Steinmeier also visited Ankara University's Faculty of Languages, History, and Geography.

The German president spoke to faculty members about German scientists who came to Türkiye in the 1930s at Atatürk's invitation.

About 100 German scientists, architects, and engineers served in Türkiye in the 1930s after they were forced to leave Germany, according to Necdet Ünüvar, Ankara University's rector, who was accompanying Steinmeier during his visit.

"These scientists made invaluable contributions to Ankara University. We owe them our gratitude," Ünüvar said.















