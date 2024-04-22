Turkish President Erdoğan leaves for Iraq’s capital Bagdad

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday left for Iraq's capital Baghdad to hold meetings with Iraqi officials.

Erdoğan was accompanied by the country's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, his chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç and other ministers.

Erdoğan is expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues during his meetings with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani.

Erdoğan will also visit Erbil in northern Iraq after Baghdad talks.

"During President Erdoğan's visit to Erbil, especially in meetings with regional government officials, I am confident that they will share their vision on strengthening our relationship and ... ensuring internal stability and peace in Iraq," said Fidan on Sunday at a news conference.