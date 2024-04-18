5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Tokat province in northern Türkiye

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Sulusaray district of Tokat province in the north of the country at 6.11 p.m. local time (1511GMT) on Thursday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported.

AFAD said the earthquake was felt in neighboring Samsun, Yozgat, Cankiri and Corum provinces.

It reported: "As of the moment, a 2-storey house in Yozgat and five barns in Sulusaray have been affected."

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X: "Our governor, AFAD and all the teams of our relevant institutions have started field scans."

In a statement, Tokat Governor Numan Hatipoglu said: "No casualties or injuries have been reported so far."















