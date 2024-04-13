Turkish police nab suspected Paris youth wing leader of PKK

Terrorist Serhat G., allegedly the Paris youth wing leader of the PKK terrorist organization, was apprehended on Saturday at the Istanbul Airport as he arrived from France, according to the Istanbul security directorate.

The directorate's anti-terror unit learned in advance that the terrorist, sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in prison in 2022 for affiliation with a terrorist organization, was supposed to land in Istanbul by plane.

Police officers deployed at the airport nabbed Serhat G. as he stepped out of the plane.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued for the terrorist, who was also sentenced to 4 years in prison and probation by a criminal court in Paris for financing terrorism, and was banned from owning or carrying a weapon for five years.

The terrorist is said to have joined the PKK in 2014.

















