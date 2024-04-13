Israel vows to respond to Iran in case of escalation

Israel on Saturday vowed to respond to any Iranian attack amid escalation over Iranian commandos seizing a Portuguese-flagged ship owned by an Israeli businessman in the Persian Gulf.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: "Iran will bear consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

The army spokesman accused Iran of funding, training, and arming "terror proxies across the Middle East and beyond."

The spokesman emphasized that "Israel is on high alert," noting: "We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression."

"We are also prepared to respond," he said, adding that the Israeli army is "prepared for all scenarios and we will take the necessary steps together with our allies to protect the people of Israel."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed seizing a container ship belonging to an Israeli businessman near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the arch-foes.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region and speculation about Iran's imminent military strike against Israel in response to an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

At least 13 people were killed in the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, including seven Iranian military advisors, which Iranian authorities blamed on Israel.

After the attack, top Iranian and military leaders warned of a "decisive response", with some speculating on Friday that the retaliatory strike would come in less than 48 hours.

