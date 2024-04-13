All forms of violence against children must stop now: UNICEF

UNICEF's executive director on Saturday voiced concern over the growing number of child deaths in occupied West Bank.

"I'm very concerned about the spike in violence in the West Bank. An Israeli child was found killed after going missing yesterday," Catherine Russell said on X.

So far this year, 35 Palestinian and two Israeli children have been killed in the West Bank, she added.

"All forms of violence against children must stop now," Russell stressed.

Her remarks came after the Israeli army said on Saturday that it found the body of a settler teen who had gone missing the previous day.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.