Turkish president stresses cooperation with Indonesia in phone call with his counterpart

Türkiye's president on Monday emphasized cooperation with Indonesia in a phone call with his counterpart, expressing his hope that the two countries will cooperate in all fields, particularly the defense industry.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Communications, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Prabawo Subianto discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Indonesia in the phone call, and the Turkish leader congratulated Subianto on his election victory.

Erdoğan said the deep-rooted relations between Türkiye and Indonesia will further develop in the new period and expressed his expectation that the two countries cooperation in all fields, particularly the defense industry, military, commercial, and financial contacts, will be advanced within the framework of mutual trust and the interests of the nation.

The president also said it is important to continue collaborating with Indonesia on all issues concerning the Palestinian cause and the Islamic world, and that the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council established between the two countries should take place at the earliest possible time.

During the talks, Erdoğan also congratulated Subianto on the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.