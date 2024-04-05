Türkiye marks 75th anniversary of NATO

A NATO flag waves outside the German Ministry of Defense in Berlin, Germany, 04 April 2024. (EPA Photo)

Turkish National Defense Ministry marked the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding on Thursday.

"Happy 75th anniversary of @NATO, of which we are a distinguished member since 1952," the ministry wrote on X.

Since joining the Alliance in 1952, Türkiye will continue to fulfill all the duties and missions it has undertaken, and will remain an "active and constructive" member of NATO, it added.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, "NATO is bigger, stronger, and more united than ever," in a speech marking the anniversary.

Since it was founded April 4, 1949, in Washington, with 12 founding members, the alliance has expanded to 32 members.