Türkiye says it will always ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ with Pakistan in fight against terrorism

Türkiye will always "stand shoulder to shoulder" with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Türkiye will continue to support the security and stability of brotherly Pakistan, and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism," a ministry statement said.

The statement came after at least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday.

The statement "strongly" condemned the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, and conveyed condolences for those who lost their lives in the attack.

The terrorism incident occurred in the Shangla district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals, and others, Mohammad Ali, the deputy inspector general of Malakund region, which includes Shangla district, told reporters.

Chinese engineers were on their way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Gandapur added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization for several militant groups operating in Pakistan, has been linked to attacks on Chinese workers in the past terror attacks in the region.