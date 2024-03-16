Türkiye gives Ramadan food packages to 400 Afghan families

The Turkish state aid agency gave food packages to 400 low-income families in Afghanistan.

A statement from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Mazar-i-Sharif Office said that in collaboration with the Afghanistan Martyrs and Disabled Protection Association, food aid was provided to 400 families in the Balkh, Jowzjan, Faryab, and Sar-e Pol provinces.

The aid was delivered at a ceremony held at the campus of the Jowzjan Vocational and Technical Institute in the Shibargan district of Jowzjan province.

Each family received a food package containing 50 kilograms of flour, 20 kilograms of rice, and 10 liters of oil, along with various items such as tea, sugar, and salt.

Jowzjan Governor Kari Gül Heyder Şafak said that the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a month of "sharing and abundance," adding that Türkiye has once again demonstrated its solidarity with Afghan people by supporting low-income families during winter and Ramadan.

TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Coordinator Mikail Taşdemir said: "The Turkish nation is always with its Afghan brothers. TIKA, as the official development agency of our country, continues its humanitarian aid efforts in addition to implementing development projects worldwide, especially during the Ramadan period."