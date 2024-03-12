Turkish president to visit Iraq before end of April: Deputy foreign minister

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Iraq before the end of April, a Turkish deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The visit will be before the end of April according to the planning and preparations," Ahmet Yıldız told Anadolu in Baghdad.

Yıldız said Erdoğan's last visit to Baghdad took place in 2012 when he served as a prime minister.

Yıldız, on a visit to Iraq, added that he will have meetings with officials at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry and review the relations. "We will make preparations for the ministerial meeting to be held in the future and the visit of our president," he said.

Referring to the Development Road Project, he said corridors and development paths are the basic elements of development.

These roads provide connectivity, bring vitality to the economy, and provide trust between countries, he said, adding: "Both countries are very eager and we think that if it is done, it will bring benefits that cannot be compared to the cost."

















