Türkiye discusses bilateral energy cooperation with Somalia

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Somalia's petroleum and mineral resources minister, on Tuesday discussed energy cooperation between the two countries.

Bayraktar hosted Mohamed at the ministry in the capital Ankara, he said on the social media platform X.

"During the meeting, we discussed steps that can be taken to improve our bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, especially hydrocarbons. We will continue our efforts to bring our cooperation in the field of energy to a level worthy of the close and sincere relations between our countries," he added.

Türkiye, a close ally of the Horn of Africa nation, has invested in its education, infrastructure, and health, and given it extensive humanitarian aid.

Türkiye has its largest embassy in Africa in the Somali capital Mogadishu and also built its largest overseas military facility there to train the Somali national army.