Türkiye’s President Erdoğan, Madagascar president discuss bilateral relations, global issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Malagasy counterpart Andry Rajoelina on Saturday discussed bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues in the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

"President Erdoğan highlighted the various areas of cooperation, especially in the economic domain, between Türkiye and Madagascar during the meeting, stating that increasing efforts to develop these collaborations would be in the mutual interest of both countries," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and the president's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç were also present in the meeting.

The trade and economic cooperation agreement between Türkiye and Madagascar was also signed.