Turkish, Somali presidents discuss Israeli ‘massacres’ in Palestine, humanitarian aid

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday discussed Israeli "massacres" in the Palestinian territory, humanitarian aid, and bilateral relations.

"The meeting addressed Türkiye-Somalia relations, Israel's massacres in the Palestinian territory as well as humanitarian aid, the fight against terrorism and regional and global issues," the country's Communications Directorate said on X.

The two presidents met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In the meeting, President Erdoğan affirmed Ankara's ongoing commitment to supporting Somalia across various domains, with a specific emphasis on defense.

In addition, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's readiness to engage in any mediation efforts to address the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

"Stating that Israel's reckless attacks on Palestinian land must end, President Erdoğan added that the foundation of lasting peace must be built on the basis of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders," the directorate added.

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, the country's National Intelligence Organization's head İbrahim Kalın and the president's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç also attended the meeting.